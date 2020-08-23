1/1
Harold L. Norton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTON, Harold L.

Harold L. Norton, was born in Garden City, Kansas on Oct 4, 1935.

He attended École International School in Geneva, Switzerland, the International School of the Netherlands and his senior year of high school was in Paris, France at American Community School, now the American School of Paris.

He attended Kansas State University, then transferred to the University of Maryland to participate in the International Agriculture Economics program. After graduation, he joined the Foreign Agriculture Service for the US Department of the Agriculture. He remained there for 31 years. He served in The Hague, Netherlands, Nairobi, Kenya and Warsaw, Poland. He worked mostly in African countries, most Middle East countries, and to a large portion of Asia.

In 1988 he received a call from the Secretary General of the United Nations to join the UN. He was assigned to Sudan, in Northern Africa, as Country Director. He was asked to transfer to Kenya to take over the Country's and Regional responsibilities.

Upon retirement in in 1998 he moved to Tucson, Arizona.

He became involved in Antique and Classic cars, winning Grand National Awards and becoming president of three different Car Clubs. He enjoyed the opera, traveling, and the Dutch Club.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Harold Norton, and Cora Norton Mostek.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathryn Knapp Norton; children, Elizabeth M. Norton of Annandale, VA, Kathryn N. Paulk (Tom) of Annandale, VA, and Lawrence H. Norton of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Casey L. Norton and Adrianna N. Lindsey (Kevin) and one great-grandchild, Kora Lindsey; three brothers, Bruce Norton (Marie) of College Station, TX, David Norton (Connie) of The Woodlands, TX, and Colburn Norton (Susan) of Plano, TX; plus a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 22, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Thomas Mulligan
August 22, 2020
I met Harold and Kay through the Tucson Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. As a new member of that group, I very much appreciate the welcome that Harold and Kay extended to my wife and me. I very much enjoyed listening to Harold discourse on his experiences in the many countries he had visited in conjunction with his work. My wife and I will miss him very much and we extend our sincere condolences to Kay and their family.
Peter Bookman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved