NORTON, Harold L.



Harold L. Norton, was born in Garden City, Kansas on Oct 4, 1935.



He attended École International School in Geneva, Switzerland, the International School of the Netherlands and his senior year of high school was in Paris, France at American Community School, now the American School of Paris.



He attended Kansas State University, then transferred to the University of Maryland to participate in the International Agriculture Economics program. After graduation, he joined the Foreign Agriculture Service for the US Department of the Agriculture. He remained there for 31 years. He served in The Hague, Netherlands, Nairobi, Kenya and Warsaw, Poland. He worked mostly in African countries, most Middle East countries, and to a large portion of Asia.



In 1988 he received a call from the Secretary General of the United Nations to join the UN. He was assigned to Sudan, in Northern Africa, as Country Director. He was asked to transfer to Kenya to take over the Country's and Regional responsibilities.



Upon retirement in in 1998 he moved to Tucson, Arizona.



He became involved in Antique and Classic cars, winning Grand National Awards and becoming president of three different Car Clubs. He enjoyed the opera, traveling, and the Dutch Club.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Harold Norton, and Cora Norton Mostek.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kathryn Knapp Norton; children, Elizabeth M. Norton of Annandale, VA, Kathryn N. Paulk (Tom) of Annandale, VA, and Lawrence H. Norton of Raleigh, NC; two grandchildren, Casey L. Norton and Adrianna N. Lindsey (Kevin) and one great-grandchild, Kora Lindsey; three brothers, Bruce Norton (Marie) of College Station, TX, David Norton (Connie) of The Woodlands, TX, and Colburn Norton (Susan) of Plano, TX; plus a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.



Services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.









