Harold W. Gilbert

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold W. Gilbert.
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Obituary
Send Flowers

GILBERT, Harold W.

USAF LtCol (Ret)

passed away early morning on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 96. He had a lifelong career as a pilot, a maintenance officer and safety officer in the service. After retiring, he worked in the Foreign Technology Division at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio as an intelligence officer. He and his wife, Patricia Flora Gilbert, spent many years in their retirement traveling and seeing the world. He is survived by his wife, son, Philip (Patricia) of Vail, AZ and daughter, Elaine Lagge (Mr. Lynn) in San Jose, CA. A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rincon Congregational UCC, Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.