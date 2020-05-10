Harold Wilson "Doc" Blanshan
BLANSHAN, Harold Wilson "Doc"

loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather died in the comfort of his home at age 98, on April 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was born to Peter and Hattie "Fern" (Russel) Blanshan on December 11, 1921, in Seymour, WI, the second youngest of six children: Russell, Grace, Dorothy, Ralph, Harold, and Jean. Harold married Patricia Mary (Heenan) on November 26, 1949. They shared 54 years together until her death on June 14, 2004. He was also predeceased by his son, Kevin. He is survived by his sister, Jean (Mongin); son, Peter (Marilyn Wolman); daughters, Patricia and Priscilla (Ralls); daughter-in-law, Molly Grezaffi; grandchildren, Frank (Tara) Ralls, Emmy (Jerry) Stetson, Clarissa (Issac) Vasquez and Patricia (Collin) Plutz; ten great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He wished tributes would be made in memory of Harold Blanshan to the St. Francis de Sales Youth Group. St. Francis de Sales Parish, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ 85710-6513. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, Tucson AZ.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 329-4848
