Harriet Anderson

ANDERSON, Harriet"Ginger" BerryOn September 10, 2020 we lost our beloved Harriet "Ginger" Berry Anderson. She was born September 22, 1923 in Albany, VT. During WWII she worked in a munitions factory in NJ before joining the US Marines in the first wave of women allowed to serve. She was stationed at Parris Island, SC, and then the Pentagon. After WWII she went to University of Denver where she studied art and drama. She is preceded in death by daughters, Dona (Duane) Forrand, and Cynthia Anders. She is survived by siblings, Arnella Corrigan and Paul Berry; daughters, Nancy (Richard) Kirkpatrick, Kathleen Anderson; grandchildren, Angela Flanagan, David Anders, Ian Forrand, and great-granddaughter, Amira Anders. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hope Springs Memory Care Home, especially "mamacita", for their extraordinary care and love shown to her over the last year of her life.