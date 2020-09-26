1/1
Harriet Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Harriet

"Ginger" Berry

On September 10, 2020 we lost our beloved Harriet "Ginger" Berry Anderson. She was born September 22, 1923 in Albany, VT. During WWII she worked in a munitions factory in NJ before joining the US Marines in the first wave of women allowed to serve. She was stationed at Parris Island, SC, and then the Pentagon. After WWII she went to University of Denver where she studied art and drama. She is preceded in death by daughters, Dona (Duane) Forrand, and Cynthia Anders. She is survived by siblings, Arnella Corrigan and Paul Berry; daughters, Nancy (Richard) Kirkpatrick, Kathleen Anderson; grandchildren, Angela Flanagan, David Anders, Ian Forrand, and great-granddaughter, Amira Anders. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hope Springs Memory Care Home, especially "mamacita", for their extraordinary care and love shown to her over the last year of her life.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved