KIRKPATRICK, Harriet Louiseage 84, died August 20, 2020 after a brief time of hospice care in Tucson. She was born October 24, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA, to parents, Robert L. and Harriet L. (Wildey) Kirkpatrick. She graduated from Smith College in 1957. She married and moved to Tucson in the mid 1960s, where she raised three children. She earned a nursing degree at the UofA and was an R.N. for 25 years at Tucson Medical Center. She was a long time member of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church. Lou had a sharp wit and enjoyed good times spent with family and friends, as well as following her innate curiosity as a reader, a political observer, and supporter of human rights causes such as the Sanctuary Movement. She is survived by her children, Timothy Forker, Christopher Forker and Holley McCullough; grandchildren, Sophia, Matthew and Kyle; brothers, Robert and James Kirkpatrick and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judy. A Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or the Pima County Public Library. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.