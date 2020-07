GILLMAN, Harriet Nataliepassed away on June 23, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend to Charles "Eddie" Gillman for 67 years; devoted mother to Betsy Gillman Perlstein, Sharon Gillman, Brad Gillman, Judy Gillman (John), and Alan Gillman. Age 93. Proud grandmother of Lana Goldsmith, C. Leigh Goldsmith, Howard Goldsmith, Sydney Gillman, Jack Gillman, Charles Perlstein, Sam Gillman, and Nicole Perlstein; loving daughter of Rueben Kohn and Bertha Lipschultz Kohn. A dear friend of so many, Harriet will be remembered for her enduring patience and commitment to family, and being an "amazing woman." She always had time to listen and taught us all how to be a mensch. In lieu of flowers please contribute to Wounded Warriors woundedwarriorproject.org . A private Service and celebration of Harriet's life will be held for the immediate family. For more information about the service, please call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.