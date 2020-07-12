1/1
Harry J. "Jay" Sullivan Jr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN , Harry J. Jr. "Jay"

April 29, 1954 - July 1, 2020

Born in Somers Point, N.J. - Jay had a passion for whatever he did. He worked for many years as a superintendent in the construction field. He was an avid surfer, loved the water & played golf regularly. Upon retirement he enjoyed gardening and being a golf club enthusiast. He took pride in all his work including his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry J. Sr. and brother, Keith. Survived by mother, Elizabeth, brother, Michael, wife Marilyn and children; Jason (Whitney) and Ali (Marc). Grandchildren; Wesley, William, Wyatt, Jaxon, Arianna and Cru. Sister in law, Cathy and niece, Amy and nephew, Harry (Erica) Private service was held at St. Pius X & celebration of life shall be at a later date. Donations can be made to Ricky Rarick Jr. Golf http://www.thefirstteetucson.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved