Harry S. Dobiesz (1933 - 2019)
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL
60714
(847)-966-7302
Funeral Mass
Sunday, May 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Johns Brebeuf Church
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral home
7812 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Niles, IL
Obituary
DOBIESZ, Harry S.

The Violin Man of Tucson

age 86, of Tucson Arizona formerly of Chicago passed away on May 16, 2019. Loving son of the late Matthew and Mary Frances nee Milewski. Dear brother of the late Del (Thomas) Ruth, Norbert (Kay) Dobiesz, and Ann (Henry) Piontek. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles Illinois Thursday May 30, 2019 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, May 31, 2019 09:00 a.m. procession to St Johns Brebeuf Church Mass at 10:00 a.m. Internment Maryhill Cemetery. BPO Elks lodge 385 Tucson Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations to his violin program care of Jody Patterson , Elk lodge 385 1800 N Oracle road Tucson Az 85705 Arrangements by SKAJA FUNERAL HOMES 8479667302
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
