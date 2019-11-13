KATZ, Harry Victor
81, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather passed away on October 31, 2019 in Coral Gables, Florida. He was born on June 14, 1938 in Los Angeles, California where he spent the first 26 years of his life with his parents Alfred and Lillian Katz and his brother, Roger Katz. He attended John Marshall High School and then enlisted into the United States Coast Guard. Upon his return from the service and while in the Reserve, he went on to work as a stock broker in an investment firm in Los Angeles. It was in L.A. where he met and married his adored wife, Diane of 55 years. In 1965, they moved to Nogales, Arizona where he became a partner of Capin Mercantile Corporation. Victor, as his many lifelong friends and family referred to him, lived life to the fullest and with no regrets. His love and knowledge of travel, cars, watches and investing were among a few of his favorite avocations. His immediate family always remained the center of his world. He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Diane Capin Katz; his daughter, Mary (Richard) Kinkade of Coral Gables, Florida; his grandchildren, Lawrence Kinkade, Caroline Kinkade and his brother, Roger Katz of Ventura, California. Services are private. Donations may be made in memory of Harry Victor Katz to .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 13, 2019