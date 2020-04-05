|
WILHELMSEN, Harry
92, of Tucson passed away March 29, 2020. Harry served in the US Army at the end of World War II as a clerk and MP, attended Pratt Institute and had a career in cartography/drafting. He had impressive woodworking skills, a sense of outdoor adventure and volunteered 25 years at Sabino Canyon. He is pre-deceased by his first wife of 33 years, Veronica Repp and survived by second wife of 31 years, Dorothy Schmidt Lindquist. He is fondly remembered by his nine children, their spouses, step-daughter, 15 grandkids, eight great-grandkids and dog, Freckles. Funeral arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Services are delayed.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 5, 2020