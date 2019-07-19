RICHARDS, Hayden E., Lt. Col. USAF Ret.



Entered into heaven on January 25, 2019. He flew his P-47 Thunderbolt on D-Day with the 78th Fighter Group, Duxford, England, which today is the home of The American Air Museum in Britain of which he was a founding member. Additional assignments followed including Austria, Nebraska, Tokyo, Newburgh, NY, Berlin, Germany and the 303rd Bomb Wing, DMAFB, Tucson where he retired in 1965. Among his citations is the Distinguished Flying Cross. He worked as an investigator in the Tucson Office of The State of Arizona Department of Insurance for 23 years retiring in 1997. He was a docent at the Pima Air and Space Museum conducting tram tours within the Museum and bus tours to the "Boneyard" at DMAFB. He was preceded in death by his beloved bride of 70 years, Jean. Devoted father to his beloved children and spouses. Loving grandfather to his wonderful grandchildren. An admired friend to many. A private Memorial Service was held Saturday, February 2, 2019. Donations may be made to The American Air Museum in Britain. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







