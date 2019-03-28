FULTON, Heca (Helen Elizabeth Crouch Ayers) died at age 95 in Tucson, Arizona on February 16, 2019. Heca was born November 23, 1924, in Meriden, Connecticut, daughter of Jean H. Crouch and Ethel Young Crouch. She survived her sisters, Ethel, Leona, Marion, and Doris. Heca received high honors through High School graduating 3rd in a class of 600, and on November 15, 1942 she married Rufus Alfred Ayers Jr. Son, Rufus Alfred Ayers III; daughter, Ahwren Ayers. While raising her children, Heca volunteered locally, was active in the Woodbury Theater Guild, and wrote many poems and stories from the time she was a young mother. On September 26, 1970, Heca married Ray Eric Fulton in Federal Way, WA. Heca received the Bonney Lake 'Citizen of the Year' award in 1985 for spearheading the new Community Center and for her outstanding and tireless work contributing to the community. Heca and Ray traveled abroad, enjoyed touring the U.S. in their 5th Wheel trailer and landed in Oro Valley, AZ. Heca loved nature and took endless photos of the desert, mountains and sunsets that she enjoyed from her patio. Presenting a quiet reserve in public Heca related well with others and was well loved, including her years in assisted living where she reached out to others and always had a song to sing. Thanks and gratitude to her dear friend Pat Hanson who, through her support, made it possible for Heca to remain in Tucson where she wanted to live out her life. Pat said,"Heca was my mentor, my teacher, everything. She always presented well, she was exceptional." Heca is survived by Rusty, Ahwren, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Send memorial funds to National Parks Conservancy Association, npca.org. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary