Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Obituary

MANCIET, Hector Encinas age 91, died unexpectedly on April 15, 2019 in his Tucson home. He is the beloved father of Lorie, Eddie, Patty and Larry (Kathy) Manciet and Katie (Pat) Frey; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Eugene Montijo. He has been reunited with his wife, Lilian (Puggy, as she was known to family). A third generation Tucsonan, Hector Manciet was born on May 6, 1927, the fifth child of Eduardo Manciet and Ernestina Encinas. He attended Drachman Elementary, Safford Junior High, and Tucson High Schools. He was inducted into the army before his senior year in high school. Upon returning from military service in 1946, he attended the University of Arizona and went to work at the Student Union Coop. In 1954, he was promoted Games Room Director and coached the 1955 Women's Pocket Billiard Team that was the first team - male or female - to win a national championship for the Wildcats. His work at the UofA ended when he purchased Security Exterminating Company in 1958. He was involved in other commercial ventures, remaining an active businessman until his passing. He married his wife of 62 years in 1950. They enjoyed travelling, both stateside and abroad. Trips with children, grandchildren, and close family members were a particular delight. He will be remembered as a family-centered man who was friendly, strong, self-reliant, silly, honest, inspiring, direct, tenacious, caring, principled, caring, giving, honest, and loving. A Memorial Service to celebrate Hector will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to remember him make a donation to Operation Smile or to their favorite charity.





