Heide Anne Somogye
1942 - 2020
SOMOGYE , Heide Anne

78, died peacefully at home on July 21, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, New York on June 22, 1942. She moved to Tucson in 1964, and from then on always called the Old Pueblo her home. She is survived by her daughter, Dalene (Don) Casper; her only grandchild, Danae (Kyle) Johnson, and her brother, Douglas (Brigitte) Phelps. She will be so remembered for her amazing smile, strong personality, her love and support for her family. She worked hard for so many years in the food industry here in Tucson and made so many amazing friends that she called family. She will be so missed by her family, and many friends that she made over the years living in the Old Pueblo. There will be a celebration of life later. Arrangements by RED MOUNTAIN FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Red Mountain Funeral Home
456 N Mesa Dr.
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-653-8600
