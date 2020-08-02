SOMOGYE , Heide Anne78, died peacefully at home on July 21, 2020. She was born in Syracuse, New York on June 22, 1942. She moved to Tucson in 1964, and from then on always called the Old Pueblo her home. She is survived by her daughter, Dalene (Don) Casper; her only grandchild, Danae (Kyle) Johnson, and her brother, Douglas (Brigitte) Phelps. She will be so remembered for her amazing smile, strong personality, her love and support for her family. She worked hard for so many years in the food industry here in Tucson and made so many amazing friends that she called family. She will be so missed by her family, and many friends that she made over the years living in the Old Pueblo. There will be a celebration of life later. Arrangements by RED MOUNTAIN FUNERAL HOME.