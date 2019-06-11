ACEVEDO, Helen



Born April 24, 1942, Sheridan, Wy. passed away May 28, 2019, Tucson, AZ. Helen passed away in the presence of family. She was preceeded in death by parents Dwight and Dorthy Fergunson. She is survived by husband Tom Acevedo; children, Diana, (Eric) Joaquin (Alison); sister, Linda Johnson and six grandchildren. Helen grew up on a ranch in Kirby, Montana and remained devoted to outdoor life after she married and moved to Tucson. She attended the University of Arizona and worked as a transcriber in the medical field for over 30 years. Helen was an amazing cook, homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by family and friends Services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. St.Christopher's Church, 12101 W. Moore Rd. Marana, AZ 85653. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.







