MASTRIANO, Helen Alberta



On July 20, 2020 I lost my wife, the mother of my children, my sparring partner, and my best friend. Helen Alberta was the first born to Dollie (nee Smith), and Willie Baccus Williams, of Erwin, TN. Born on April 12, 1931, and died peacefully at home, with her children at her bed side. She is survived by her loving husband Matthew, children, son, Howard (Liz Martin); daughters, Sharon Battaglini, Patricia Villamana (Robert) and Lori Witzens (Kent), of Sierra Vista, AZ. and three siblings Lois Smith, Wanda Radford, and Luther Williams, in Tennessee. Helen was employed by the Arizona Department of Economic Security from 1962 till April 21, 2008. She was well liked by her co-workers, as well as her subordinates; when she rose through the ranks, to become supervisor of an intake section. Helen, along with her partner, were Esquire Dance Roller-Skating Champions of Arizona from 1971, till 1975. Not only did she enjoy skating, she was also a fantastic Ballroom dancer. If there is a place in heaven where angels dance, Helen will teach them to roller skate. Helen was a beautiful and loving lady, the epitome of southern charm and will be missed by many. Services will be held at East Lawn Palms Mortuary & Cemetery, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Visitation at 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. followed with burial at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY & CEMETERY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store