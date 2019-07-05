Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Cassino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASSINO, Helen



72, of Tucson succumbed to heart failure while driving her great-granddaughter home from a movie matinee on June 25, 2019. As she died, she managed to steer her car off the road and into a fast-food parking lot, where it collided with another car and a pole. Her last living act was to open her car's doors, so that her six-year-old passenger could escape the wreck. Helen was born January 28, 1947, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and grew up a child of the military, moving often throughout her childhood and adult life. She and her husband, Kip, settled in Tucson for the last time in 2012. Her 72 years were filled with joy but tinged with sadness and pain. At various times, she worked with distinction selling media, marketing real estate, and practicing audiology. Her true passion, however, was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild, on whom she doted and protected fiercely until her final moments. She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Chambless (Bill) of Tucson, Charlene Vizard (Michael) of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Elizabeth O'Brien of Tucson; two granddaughters, Tabitha Haverkos Lehman of Shelbyville, Indiana, and Haley Clauges of Tucson; two grandsons, Andrew O'Hanlon and Ruairi Vizard, both of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and one great-granddaughter, Brielle of Tucson, all of whom bear her some resemblance and love her deeply. She is also survived by Kip Cassino, her husband and life partner for almost three decades, whose heart she will always own. Cremation was followed by a simple private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Helen's memory to RAD Rescue, 4937 E. 3rd Street, Tucson, Arizona 85711. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







