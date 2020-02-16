DEVRIES, Helen E.
11/15/1923 - 2/1/2020
At age 96, our beloved Mom and Grandma left this life to be reunited with her husband, Jack (1966); daughter, Lisa Gunther (2014) and grandson, Jon (2020). She is survived by daughters, Kathi Favinger (Merle), Mari Ross (Bill) and Amy Jesionowski (Lee); sons, Jon (Galina), Tim (Pat) and Mike (Kim), as well as 16 grandchildren. All who knew her will greatly miss the genuine warmth with which she greeted you, the wisdom she brought to all situations, the humor that came out of nowhere to bring you to tears with laughter, and the faith she demonstrated to anyone who came across her path. Helen leaves a legacy of true grace and abiding love that will carry us through until we meet again. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows (OMOS) Parish Hall, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at OMOS on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Flowers are welcome, as well as donations to her favorite charities: Sister Jose Women's Center and Friends of the Kirk-Bear Canyon Library. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020