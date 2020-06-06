ELIAS, Helen92, made her transition to heaven, with her family by her side on June 1, 2020. Helen was born in Tucson, Arizona on August 18, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Drake F. Elias and her daughter, Toni. She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.Helen was an active volunteer at her children's school which led to a 30-year career with Tucson Unified School District. She had a passion for music and dance. Music was always flowing freely in the house. Her love for her family was her top priority in life. Rest in peace Helen. A celebration of Helen's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.