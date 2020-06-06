Helen Elias
1927 - 2020
ELIAS, Helen

92, made her transition to heaven, with her family by her side on June 1, 2020. Helen was born in Tucson, Arizona on August 18, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Drake F. Elias and her daughter, Toni. She is survived by three children, seven grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Helen was an active volunteer at her children's school which led to a 30-year career with Tucson Unified School District. She had a passion for music and dance. Music was always flowing freely in the house. Her love for her family was her top priority in life. Rest in peace Helen. A celebration of Helen's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
Condolences to the Elias family, Helen and Drake are together again in our Fathers Kingdom..
Fran LaFreniere-Rogowski
June 5, 2020
y sincerest condolences Stormy
Lorena Johnson
Friend
June 5, 2020
I will miss your beautiful smile. I will always remember how you saved my butt in high school when Toni and I went out and I had to much to drink. You called my mom, I spent the night and for that reason I was able to live a longer life. Your home was my home growing up. You were more than an aunt. I love you and will see you again.
Pia, niece
Family
June 5, 2020
You will ALWAYS be with me! I will NEVER, EVER forget you!
Monica
Grandchild
