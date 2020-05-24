LITTLE, Helen Meredith86, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. She was born in Stockton, California to parents Helen Hoglund Ellis and Agler B. Ellis. She attended Stanford University, where she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees, including a Ph.D. in musicology in 1967, focusing on baroque music and harpsichord. She conducted research in Paris, France on a Fulbright Scholarship from 1963 to 1965. She co-authored the book Dance and the Music of J.S. Bach (with Natalie Jenne), as well as numerous scholarly articles. She was an accomplished harpsichord performer. After a fulfilling career in music, she attended the University of Arizona College of Law and earned her J.D. in 1990. After clerking for the Court of Appeals, she opened her own law firm in 1991, where she practiced law for 17 years. She was the co-founder of Southside Community School in Tucson. In 2015, she published her final book, In the Spirit of Love: The Remarkable Story of Gerhard and Helene Fritzsche. She loved backpacking and hiking, particularly in Yosemite and the Grand Canyon. In the 1960's she was one of the few female rock climbers in Yosemite, and she continued to visit every year for many decades after. She always grew a garden and raised goats and chickens. She was a longtime Quaker and member of Pima Monthly Meeting, where she served as Clerk, played piano every Sunday, and taught many classes on non-violence.She is survived by her children, son, Christopher Little (Stephany); daughter, Bernice Little (Christopher); her former husband John W. Little; her sister Julie Higbee, and her niece and nephew, Samantha and Scott; and her dear friend, Jane. A Memorial Service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Yosemite Conservancy. She championed doing what was right, rather than doing what was easy. She will be forever missed. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.