HOYT, Helen Rigas90, was called to Heaven September 15, 2020. Mom was born in Tucson. Preceded by her parents, John Rigas from Greece and Dolores Salamanca from Tepic in Mexico. Preceded also by her best friend and husband of 66 years, Thomas K. Hoyt and her son, Gregory L. Hoyt. Mom had a Masters Degree in Education and taught 2nd grade at Mission Manor. She was so proud of her students accomplishments. Mom also had some good stories from being an extra in John Wayne Westerns at Old Tucson. Mom is survived by her sons, Tom and Michael. Also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. No services as per Moms request. Mom, you were and still are the strongest woman I've ever known. We will be together again. I Love You Mom. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.