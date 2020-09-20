1/1
Helen Rigas Hoyt
HOYT, Helen Rigas

90, was called to Heaven September 15, 2020. Mom was born in Tucson. Preceded by her parents, John Rigas from Greece and Dolores Salamanca from Tepic in Mexico. Preceded also by her best friend and husband of 66 years, Thomas K. Hoyt and her son, Gregory L. Hoyt. Mom had a Masters Degree in Education and taught 2nd grade at Mission Manor. She was so proud of her students accomplishments. Mom also had some good stories from being an extra in John Wayne Westerns at Old Tucson. Mom is survived by her sons, Tom and Michael. Also survived by six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. No services as per Moms request. Mom, you were and still are the strongest woman I've ever known. We will be together again. I Love You Mom. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 19, 2020
We knew you for such a short time but have fond memories. Prayers for Helen and the family.
John and Ginny
Friend
