Hennessey Caine "Henny" Cuen (2000 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hennessey Caine "Henny" Cuen.
Service Information
Funeraria del Angel South Lawn
5401 South Park Ave
Tucson, AZ
85706
(520)-294-2603
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Southlawn Cemetery
5401 S. Park Avenue
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Southlawn Cemetery
5401 S. Park Avenue, AZ
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CUEN , Hennessey Caine

"Henny"

born in Tucson, Arizona on July 6, 2000. Taken from us too soon on March 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Gabriela Leon and Luis Alberto Cuen Jr.; his siblings, Gabriela Montes, Myda Montes, Thalia Coronado, Daniela Carrasco, Luis A. Cuen, Gianno Cuen, Jamie Moran, Selena Moran, Karina Moran, Deangelo Cuen and Damian Cuen; grandparents, Corme Cuen and Evangelina Cuen and grandfather, Luis Roberto Leon. Hennessey had a heart of a true angel, genuine soul and happy heart that brought joy to everyone he was around, his presence was truly that of an angel here on earth. Hennessey cared deeply for his family and friends and was always ready to greet anyone with his infectious smile and hugs. His passing will leave a void in everyone's heart forever. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Avenue, at 10:00 a.m. and the burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTHLAWN.

logo
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Tucson, AZ   (520) 294-2603
funeral home direction icon