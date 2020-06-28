BEIER, Henry G. Jr.who was born on May 20, 1931, was finally reunited with his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Lou, on June 19, 2020. He will be laid to rest via an Honor Guard Ceremony on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at the Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery - Marana, AZ. Preparations are being handled by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.Henry "Hank" served in the US Air Force from 1949 to 1953 and was a proud Korean War Veteran. Hank was a lifelong Tucson resident and served as the President of the Sahuaro Little League during the 1960s and early 1970s. He will be deeply missed by his entire family.Hank is survived by his daughter, Sherry Werstlein of Casa Grande, AZ; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sweet wife, Mary Lou and his three sons, Henry G. Beier III, Lance William Beier and Eric (Ric) Emil Beier. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a Veterans' program of your choice, in memory of a true Patriot.