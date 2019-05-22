SILLIK, Henry Sr.
92, passed away May 15, 2019. An Arizona native, Henry was born May 31, 1926. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria Antonieta Sillik; parents, Lafal and Dolores Sillik; sister, Evangelina Carl; brothers, Robert Sillik, George Sillik and William Sillik. He is survived by daughters, Lupita Sillik and Dolores Sillik; sons, Frank Sillik and Henry Sillik Jr.; sisters, Alice Hepner and Gloria Samaniego as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 with Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. Interment will be at Holy Hope Cemetery immediately following the Mass, 3555 N. Oracle Rd. Please visit voces.lib.utexas.edu to view an article celebrating Henry's service to his country. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 22, 2019