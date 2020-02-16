Henry Valdivia Murguia

Our Mother Of Sorrows Church
1800 S Kolb Rd
Tucson, AZ 85710
(520) 747-1027
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
1800 S. Kolb Rd.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Church
1800 S. Kolb Rd.
MURGUIA, Henry Valdivia

Henry passed away January 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wives, Nancy and Sylvia and two sons, Michael and Patrick. He is survived by four sons, Henry Jr., Estevan, William and Doug along with eight grandchildren. He will also be deeply missed by his caregivers, Anthony, Patricia and Michelle Nanez along with caregiver aide, Lourdes Leon. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. and Service at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 16, 2020
