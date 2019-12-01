DUNHAM, Herbert "Gene"
81, of Tucson passed away on November 7, 2019. He was born in Superior, Arizona September 17, 1938 to Mary and Herbert Dunham. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob and granddaughter, Megan. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Ana and children, Edward, Brian (Lynne), Rachel (Colby), Elizabeth (Stan); grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob, Mateo, Luke, Isabel and Hannah. Funeral scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St Pius Catholic Church, 1800 Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson AZ. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2019