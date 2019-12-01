Herbert "Gene" Dunham (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St Pius Catholic Church
1800 Camino Pio Decimo
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Obituary
DUNHAM, Herbert "Gene"

81, of Tucson passed away on November 7, 2019. He was born in Superior, Arizona September 17, 1938 to Mary and Herbert Dunham. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob and granddaughter, Megan. Survived by his wife of 49 years, Ana and children, Edward, Brian (Lynne), Rachel (Colby), Elizabeth (Stan); grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob, Mateo, Luke, Isabel and Hannah. Funeral scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St Pius Catholic Church, 1800 Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson AZ. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2019
