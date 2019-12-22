Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel
1050 N. Dodge Blvd.
Tucson, AZ
Herbert Eugene Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, Herbert Eugene

95, passed away on December 17, 2019 in his sleep, surrounded by friends and family. His son, William and granddaughter, Liana survive him. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, he grew up in Tucson, Arizona where he graduated from the University of Arizona with a Masters in Education. He served in the Navy during WWII and in Korea. Afterwards, he served with the Tucson Fire Department for 36 years and was a battalion chief upon retirement.

Herb's many interests included working on old cars and motorcycles, including his favorite "Green Monster," VW Rabbit, From motorcycle rides with his friends and dog to ice cream for breakfast, he was always doing something that would become a 'Russell Adventure'.

There will only be one Herbert E. Russell, and all of his friends and family have had the honor of sharing his amazing, generous and quirky life.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd. The reception wake will be from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. The location will be announced at the memorial.

Memorial donations can be made to Casa de los Niños and/or The Last Alarm.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019
