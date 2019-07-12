Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert M. "Herb" Bevans. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

BEVANS, Herbert M. "Herb"



passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Herb was born in 1920 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he attended the Hill School ('38) and Yale ('42). He joined Chrysler Corporation as a mechanical engineer, served briefly in the US Navy at the end of WWII, and married the love of his life, Jane Flaharty in 1953. He and Jane brought their four children from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Tucson, Arizona in 1966. Jane and Herb moved back to Michigan in 1976 where Herb worked for Williams International Corp. until his retirement in 1986. He spent his summers on Cape Cod and winters in Tucson for the next three decades. Herb was an avid skier and hiker, and an accomplished tennis player and horseman. Herb was a long-time member of the Los Charros Del Desierto and the Graduate Club. Herb was always interested in the activities and accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and every member of his extended family. Herb was a gracious, gentle and wise man. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane; his brother, Rowland and sister, Frances Brezina. He is survived by his four children, David (Elaine) Tucson, AZ, Cathy (Mike Thompson) Weymouth, MA, Joan (Alan Walter) Downingtown, PA and Mike (Deanna) Phoenix, AZ; his grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Eric and Mackenzie and great-grandchildren, Britney and Kiera. Herb will be buried next to Jane in Southfield, MI. in a private ceremony. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Cape Cod in early August and in Tucson on October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







BEVANS, Herbert M. "Herb"passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. Herb was born in 1920 in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he attended the Hill School ('38) and Yale ('42). He joined Chrysler Corporation as a mechanical engineer, served briefly in the US Navy at the end of WWII, and married the love of his life, Jane Flaharty in 1953. He and Jane brought their four children from Ann Arbor, Michigan to Tucson, Arizona in 1966. Jane and Herb moved back to Michigan in 1976 where Herb worked for Williams International Corp. until his retirement in 1986. He spent his summers on Cape Cod and winters in Tucson for the next three decades. Herb was an avid skier and hiker, and an accomplished tennis player and horseman. Herb was a long-time member of the Los Charros Del Desierto and the Graduate Club. Herb was always interested in the activities and accomplishments of his children, grandchildren and every member of his extended family. Herb was a gracious, gentle and wise man. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane; his brother, Rowland and sister, Frances Brezina. He is survived by his four children, David (Elaine) Tucson, AZ, Cathy (Mike Thompson) Weymouth, MA, Joan (Alan Walter) Downingtown, PA and Mike (Deanna) Phoenix, AZ; his grandchildren, Matthew, Alex, Eric and Mackenzie and great-grandchildren, Britney and Kiera. Herb will be buried next to Jane in Southfield, MI. in a private ceremony. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Cape Cod in early August and in Tucson on October 5, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 12 to July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close