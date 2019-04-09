CLARK, Hilde S. passed away April 6, 2019, at her home in Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Clark. She is survived by her brother, Egon Schottleutner who lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born April 10, 1926, in Morton Grove, Illinois, and moved to Tucson with her husband while he attended the University of Arizona. Hilde was a talented stage actress and had many lead roles in Tucson Theaters and with road companies. During her entire adult life she was an enthusiastic supporter of the Theater and attended many stage plays. She and her husband moved to the California Bay Area where she worked for many years for San Francisco radio station KSFO. She was an accomplished decorator of her homes which was one of her passions. Compassionate, vivacious, gregarious, fun loving person who had a good time living life to the fullest would express Hilde's life. No Services will be held because Hilde wanted to go quietly. As Hilde would say, It's OK, It's OK. She will be missed by her many friends who saw her smile and heard her laughter. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary