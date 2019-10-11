Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
Resources
More Obituaries for Honorable Dingeldine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honorable David George Dingeldine

Add a Memory
Honorable David George Dingeldine Obituary
DINGELDINE, Honorable David George

It is the saddest regret that we announce the death of the Honorable David George Dingeldine, on 21 September, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 84. David was born 14 May 1935, in Madison, Wisconsin to Lester and Martha (Gorman) Dingeldine. After a United States Army tour in Germany, he graduated from the University of Arizona, Bachelor of Laws. David had 50+ years public service including the Pima County Attorney's Office and the Justice Court. David had the singular distinction of serving twice as Pima County Attorney without ever being elected to the position. David was known for having a great sense of humor and for his ability to tell great stories. David is survived by his brother, Joseph and his wife, Judy; his sons, David, Steven and daughter, Diane. He also had seven grandchildren. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Grove Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85741. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Honorable's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Desert Sunset
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Desert Sunset
Download Now