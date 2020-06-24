Horace J. "Mitch" Mitchell
MITCHELL, Horace J. "Mitch"

97, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on April 17, 2020, at his home in Tucson. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Joanie of 31 years; daughters, Lynne Garner and Teresa Montgomery; sons, Lee Mitchell and Steve Synnott and his younger brother, Howard Mitchell. He was blessed with loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a USAF fighter pilot (200 combat missions) and served in WWII, Korean Conflict, and Vietnam Era. He was the recipient of an Air Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He moved to Tucson in 1973 where he continued to do what he loved best - flying. He retired as chief corporate pilot from Golden Eagle Distributors, who were Anheuser-Busch distributors throughout much of Arizona. He was our family hero and loved by all.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, in Tucson. A committal service with full military honors is pending at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mitch's name to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org and/or The American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
