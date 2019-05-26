ORE-GIRON, Horacio A., M.D.
born Rio Mantaro valley, Perú 1939/1940. It is with heavy heart we share the passing of Nano, May 18, 2019. Our father loved family and the practice of medicine. He cared deeply for the patients and families that came to see him for almost 50 years. He made house calls, rounds at St Mary's hospital, and retired from El Rio Community Health Center. He cared deeply for his family, giving and receiving love continuously. We will always remember him; his teachings will continue into the next generation. We are honoring his request for no public service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in his name to: Pascua Yaqui Tribe Charitable Organization, c/o Rio Yaqui, 7474 S Camino de Oeste, Tucson, Arizona, 85757; , c/o Peru, (888) 392-0392 or Inspira, non-profit health care organization, Lima, Peru, https://inspira.org.pe/
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019