GREENSETH, Howard Arthur
passed away September 4, 2019 at age 85. He was born in Superior, Wisconsin on September 5, 1933, the son of the late Howard and Katherine Greenseth. He is survived by his brother, Roger Greenseth of San Diego, CA; sister, Kathleen (Jack) Bliicki of Bellingham, WA; close friend of 60 years, Jesus "Chuy" Montaño and Chuy's nephew, Gerald Montaño who was like a son. Predeceased by his sister, Arlene C. Gunnerson in 2012. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He attended the University of Wisconsin and took a position with the University of Arizona in 1958. He was employed by the University of Arizona 28 years in various positions including Business Manager prior to his retirement. He was a Vice President of Oasis Systems International Corp. He served as a Vice President of Old Pueblo Trolley, Inc. and also served on many City of Tucson Task Forces and as President and on Boards of numerous professional associations and Credit Unions. He was an avid traveler visiting many countries on all continents. He had a lifelong interest in railroad history and was instrumental in restoration of So. Pacific Locomotive #1673 on display at the Historic Depot and formation of the So. Arizona Transportation Museum. No Memorial Service will be held. Donations in his s memory may be made to the Tucson Humane Society. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019