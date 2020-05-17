Hyman Bolotin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hyman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLOTIN, Hyman

91, died peacefully on April 18, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Born on December 11, 1928 in Chicago, Hyman had a varied career in quality assurance in electronics and metal manufacturing. After retiring to Tucson in 1990, he enjoyed many years with his wife Gloria, often at their favorite coffee shop and book store, until she passed away in 2017. He leaves behind a son, Ken Bolotin, in Tucson; another son, Mark Bolotin; two grandchildren, Greg Bolotin and Megan Bolotin and two great-grandchildren, Kimberly and Nicholas, all in Chicago.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved