BOLOTIN, Hyman91, died peacefully on April 18, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Born on December 11, 1928 in Chicago, Hyman had a varied career in quality assurance in electronics and metal manufacturing. After retiring to Tucson in 1990, he enjoyed many years with his wife Gloria, often at their favorite coffee shop and book store, until she passed away in 2017. He leaves behind a son, Ken Bolotin, in Tucson; another son, Mark Bolotin; two grandchildren, Greg Bolotin and Megan Bolotin and two great-grandchildren, Kimberly and Nicholas, all in Chicago.