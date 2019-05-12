Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Ida Weber Kampa Obituary
WEBER KAMPA, Ida

98, died peacefully at home in Tucson, May 3, 2019. Ida was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Michael Weber and their oldest daughter, Gwendolyn Beth Weber. She is survived by their children, Michael (Elise) Weber, Stephen Weber and Beatrice (John) Fulton; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ida was also preceded in death by her second husband, Don Kampa. She is survived by her stepchildren, Richard (Bonnie) Kampa and Joan Will; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Ida was grateful for having lived a full and accomplished life. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life for Ida Weber Kampa will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at the Community Room of the Casitas de Castilian, 643 W. Las Lomitas Road, Tucson, AZ 85704. Please enter the Casitas from Roller Coaster Road. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019
