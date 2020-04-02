VALENCIA, Ignacio "Guero" Jr.,
Our beloved Guero, 44, born February 14, 1976, began his journey to the Sewa Ania on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Preceded in death his beloved nana, Maria Feliciana Molina. Survived by his mother, Melba Molina; brothers, Tino (Adriana) Valencia, Mike Peña and Roger Caballero; sister, Stephanie Valencia; father, Ignacio Valencia Sr. and his tata, Miguel O. Molina; his lifelong best friends, Mario Rodriguez, Cecilia Garcia and Daniel Vega. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, compadres, comadres, hijados, hijadas, all whom he adored and respected. Guero loved and respected his Hiaki culture with all his heart. He was a well-respected member of the Kolencia, Kohtumvre Yaura, and Matachín Society. Guero will forever live in our hearts and will be remembered for his kindness, smiles, jokes and artwork. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. An all-night Vigil will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Cristo Rey Church and will be laid to rest at Monte Calvario. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 2, 2020