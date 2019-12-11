|
LONGORIA, Iliana Araiza
62, an angel on Earth, joined her beloved husband, Leo A. Longoria, Jr. as an angel in Heaven on the afternoon of Friday, December 6, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Berta Soto Chavez and Crisolfo (Mary Carmen) Borbon Araiza; her sons, Daniel (Artemisa) Longoria, Nicholas (Jennifer) Longoria and Andrew (Spring) Longoria, along with her cherished grandchildren, Stephanie Longoria, Brianne Longoria, Christina Longoria, Hunter Longoria, Lilliana Jean Carroll and Liliana Rose Longoria. Her siblings, Sergio (Julieta) Ruiz Soto, Crisolfo (Ann) Araiza Jr., Lenard Araiza and Loraine Araiza also survive her. Iliana was a loving mother and grandmother whose smile would light up any room. She was dedicated to her family, her business Desert Precision Mfg., Inc. and her lifelong love of giving. Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Visitation and Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 11, 2019