HAHN, Inez
long time resident of Tucson, passed into her eternal rest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Inez was 93 years old. She retired from Montgomery Wards at El Con after managing the jewelry department for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Hahn. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Tom Johnson (Carol) of Lansing, Michigan, Carol Trudgen (Craig) of Phoenix, Melanie Monier (Mark) of Tucson and daughter-in-law, Joan Tierney of Phoenix. She is also lovingly remembered by ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Service. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 8, 2020