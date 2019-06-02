Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ingeborg L. "Ingie" Stockstad. View Sign Service Information Bring's Broadway Chapel 6910 East Broadway Boulevard Tucson , AZ 85710 (520)-329-4848 Send Flowers Obituary

STOCKSTAD, Ingeborg "Ingie" L.



born July 14, 1925, in Duluth, MN, passed away in the early morning of May 30, 2019. Ingie had lovingly mentioned more than once during the week prior to her passing that May 30 was her mother's birthday. Ingie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lily Kummerwold; her sisters, Gladys and June; brother, John; her husbands, Thomas S. Holmen and William Stockstad and her granddaughter, Kari Nelson Adams. Ingie is survived by her four children, Lynette Herbert (Marty), Thomas S. Holmen Jr. (Debbie), Janice Holmen and Diane Nelson (Eric). Ingie also is survived by 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Ingie was loved dearly by her family and she put the sparkle in every holiday with her baking. She welcomed family members into her home to visit and enjoy the beautiful surroundings of Tucson and the Sonoran Desert. She always had energy for pool time which was a favorite and festive part of family gatherings. Ingie served for 20+ years as a volunteer for the local YMCA women's group, raising funds for projects that support children's activities. She was a friend to many neighbors in the Harrison Hills community in Tucson where she lived since 1991. She was an avid hummingbird watcher and loved growing flowers on her patio. She enjoyed watching sports and was watching the Diamondbacks on TV the evening before she passed away. There will be no visitation. A private service will be held by the family to honor Ingie's life. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.







