Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira Smith GODWIN. View Sign

GODWIN, Lt. Col Ira Smith 90, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2019. Ira was born January 2, 1929 at the family home in Long Cove, TX (near Lometa) to Enoch Godwin and Nollie Bell Hill. Ira graduated from Texas A&M in 1951 and joined the USAF the same year. He served as a pilot and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He then went on to become a family photographer for 20 years. He was always very active in his parish, St. Francis De Sales, and finally became the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus at the age of 80. He provided many years of service to his church while mowing lawns, trimming trees, rebuilding gates, and collecting aluminum. He was also very active in his community where he lived for 45 years. He "adopted" his neighbors who had no family, took them food, weeded their yards, and kept them company. He raised money for his community center by tirelessly collecting aluminum cans and scrap for 15 years. Ira is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Kelley Godwin, all eight of his siblings, as well as his stepson, Donald Smith, Jr. He is survived by his second wife, Ancelyn Smith Godwin; his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Scott Adams; his daughter, Gretchen Godwin and son-in-law, Joe Ciofalo; his three stepsons, Kevin, Hunt and Chris Smith; his four grandchildren, Kellie Jo Ciofalo, Chad Adams, Andy Ciofalo and Chris Adams; his step-grandchildren, Donald Smith III and his sister, Alexis, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, loving neighbors, and friends. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Francis De Sales Parish. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. Family and friends are invited back to the community center at the Rincon Mobile Home Park, 3411 S. Camino Seco after the interment. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to St. Francis De Sales Church in Ira's name. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





GODWIN, Lt. Col Ira Smith 90, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2019. Ira was born January 2, 1929 at the family home in Long Cove, TX (near Lometa) to Enoch Godwin and Nollie Bell Hill. Ira graduated from Texas A&M in 1951 and joined the USAF the same year. He served as a pilot and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He then went on to become a family photographer for 20 years. He was always very active in his parish, St. Francis De Sales, and finally became the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus at the age of 80. He provided many years of service to his church while mowing lawns, trimming trees, rebuilding gates, and collecting aluminum. He was also very active in his community where he lived for 45 years. He "adopted" his neighbors who had no family, took them food, weeded their yards, and kept them company. He raised money for his community center by tirelessly collecting aluminum cans and scrap for 15 years. Ira is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Kelley Godwin, all eight of his siblings, as well as his stepson, Donald Smith, Jr. He is survived by his second wife, Ancelyn Smith Godwin; his daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Scott Adams; his daughter, Gretchen Godwin and son-in-law, Joe Ciofalo; his three stepsons, Kevin, Hunt and Chris Smith; his four grandchildren, Kellie Jo Ciofalo, Chad Adams, Andy Ciofalo and Chris Adams; his step-grandchildren, Donald Smith III and his sister, Alexis, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, loving neighbors, and friends. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at St. Francis De Sales Parish. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. Family and friends are invited back to the community center at the Rincon Mobile Home Park, 3411 S. Camino Seco after the interment. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to St. Francis De Sales Church in Ira's name. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Home Hudgel's Swan Funeral Home Inc

1335 S Swan Rd

Tucson , AZ 85711

(520) 747-2525 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close