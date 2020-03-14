Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Burgess. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURGESS, Irene



74, of Tucson, Arizona, went to be with the Lord peacefully on March 8, 2020.



Irene was born in Janos, Chihuahua, Mexico on February 21, 1946. Her family emigrated to the United States in 1954. She grew up in Tucson as a very attentive older sister to six siblings and a great help to her parents. She was a hardworking, wonderful daughter and a true example to her siblings. Her unconditional love was repeatedly demonstrated by her actions and generosity. She was a reserved, soft spoken lady of few words but you always knew her expectations.



Irene is survived by her daughter, Jenna (Mark) Keisling; her two granddaughters, Renee and Sydney; her father, Augusto Echerivel; her two brothers, Santiago (Norma) Varela, Luis (Rosemary) Echerivel; four sisters, Rose (Wayne) Rule, Zulema Echerivel (Ramon Felix), Teresa (Arturo) Prieto, Petra Echerivel (Donna); her many nieces and nephews and the rest of her family and friends.



Irene is preceded in death by her mother, Petra Echerivel; her daughter, Renee Odom; her nephew, James Varela as well as her niece, Zulema Felix.



Irene's wish was to not be remembered in tears or memorial but rather in loving memories. She will be missed greatly but we'll always have her in our hearts. Irene will be laid to rest at Rancho Los Pinos Cemetery in a private service.











Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020

