GARCIA, Irene Esther
In loving memory of Irene Esther Garcia. Nana Esther passed away on April 7, 2020, following a long illness surrounded by her loved ones. Esther was born in Vallecito, N.M., grew up in Cuba, N.M., moved to Albuquerque, N.M. in 1957, and finally moved to Tucson in 1970, where she lived the remaining years of her life. She is survived by husband, Jimmy of 57 years; son, James Jr.; daughters, Yvonne (Ronald) Valenzuela; Jennifer (Carlos) Moreno; grandchildren, Vanessa (Garrett) O'Kuly; Matthew Valenzuela; Carlitos and Celena Moreno. Nana Esther was most happy when in the kitchen teaching her grandkids how to make tortillas and baking cookies and biscochitos. She loved to garden, sew, make jewelry, crocheting, and "just do stuff" she would say. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Banner UMC, Interim Healthcare. Special thanks to nurse, Joaquin and the support team at ARIA Hospice, nurse, Rene and Chaplin Chris. Also, a special thanks to AF Chaplain Father Mike. We thank all of our family and friends for all their prayers and support all these years. Services pending. Arrangement by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 12, 2020