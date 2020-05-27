TICKLE, Irene M.1940 - 2020Age 79, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Tucson, following a brief illness. She was born October 22, 1940 in Tucson. She had many talents and loved painting the Sonoran Desert with its unique plants, she prized her grandchildren, and enjoyed her family and friends. She married Kenneth J. Tickle in June 1982, in San Diego, CA and later moved back to Tucson. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Nabor B. and Trinidad R. Montano; her brother, Carlos Montano and sister, Beatrice Lievanos. She is survived by six children, Melinda Pankey, Deborah Ganan, Andrew Lopez, Anthony (Karl) Lopez, Katherine Chapman and Daniel Montano; 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A private service is scheduled for immediate family, with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Kenneth J. Tickle. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.