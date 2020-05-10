CAMPOS, Isaac Frank IV



born September 3, 1998 slipped away from us May 3, 2020. Isaac was the family's spirit animal. He loved everyone he met. He was caring, polite, and full of energy. He was a singer, songwriter who was determined to succeed. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. He was pre-deceased by his wonderful mom, Lisamarie, who was waiting for him with a huge hug. "Oh, what a reunion." He is survived by his dad, Frank Campos (Stephanie); his little sis, DJ Campos; his maternal grandparents, Frances and John Smith (his second set of parents); his paternal grandparents, Frank and Julie Campos; his aunts, Grace (Norbie) Soto (his mother on the southside), Denise (Andy) Montijo and his uncle, Michael Madril. His loving cousins, Briana Valdez (Martin), Miranda Soto, Beto Soto (his big brother who will forever miss him), Alyssa Montijo, Hannah Montijo, Andrew Montijo, Alexia Madril, Jesse Perez, Derek and Juliana Valdez and many other family members and friends. We will love you forever ICEE. Private services are being held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store