Isaac Frank Campos
1998 - 2020
CAMPOS, Isaac Frank IV

born September 3, 1998 slipped away from us May 3, 2020. Isaac was the family's spirit animal. He loved everyone he met. He was caring, polite, and full of energy. He was a singer, songwriter who was determined to succeed. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled. He was pre-deceased by his wonderful mom, Lisamarie, who was waiting for him with a huge hug. "Oh, what a reunion." He is survived by his dad, Frank Campos (Stephanie); his little sis, DJ Campos; his maternal grandparents, Frances and John Smith (his second set of parents); his paternal grandparents, Frank and Julie Campos; his aunts, Grace (Norbie) Soto (his mother on the southside), Denise (Andy) Montijo and his uncle, Michael Madril. His loving cousins, Briana Valdez (Martin), Miranda Soto, Beto Soto (his big brother who will forever miss him), Alyssa Montijo, Hannah Montijo, Andrew Montijo, Alexia Madril, Jesse Perez, Derek and Juliana Valdez and many other family members and friends. We will love you forever ICEE. Private services are being held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our Deepest heartfelt Condolences to all the Campos Family and extended families. Hugs to all .With Love and Respect The Casarez Family.
Louis Casarez
Friend
