Isabel Navarro

NAVARRO, Isabelpassed peacefully in her sleep on June 16, 2020. Allowing her and her husband, Anastacio "Tachie" Navarro, the love of her life, to spend their 70th Anniversary together in heaven. Together in life they were inseparable and their loved spanned generations.Isabel was born July 25, 1930 in Flagstaff, AZ. to Santiago and Manuela Goitia. She was the sixth of eight children. Her siblings, Ralph, David, Mary, Charlie, Jimmy, Eddie and Danny were such a big part of her life and the basis of how she lived, always making family the most important thing.She attended Flagstaff High School and was recognized as an Outstanding Athlete.On June 17, 1950 she married Anastacio "Tachie" Navarro. They moved to Williams, AZ. Where they were blessed with three children, Jim, Danny and Anna. The family then moved back to Flagstaff so Tachie could pursue his Education and in 1960 moved to Tucson.Liz (Isabel) took great joy in bringing family together, cooking wonderful meals, making tamales at Christmas time and biscoquello's anytime.She was a member of ST. Augustine's Cathedral and the Decolores Club, a group of ladies that she loved. Together they spent many hours working to support an orphanage in Nogales,Mexico. She enjoyed spending summers in Flagstaff, Cambria, CA and Dillon, MT visiting family.She spent the last 4½ years living with and being cared for by her son, Jim.She is survived by her children, Jim Navarro, Danny (Linda) Navarro and Anna Pernell; brothers, Ralph (Alice) Goitia and Danny (Lynn) Goitia; grandchildren, Tina (Rich) Zitzka, Sara Navarro, Tachie (Saraya) Navarro, Jason (Trinecia) Pernell; great-grandchildren, Calib McRae, Connor Zitzka, Jasiah and Jatison Pernell, Bodhi and Maddux Navarro. Numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren all of whom she loved and adored.Rest peacefully Mom, you will be remembered with love always. We miss you! Due to the Corona Virus no services are being planned at this time. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION & BURIAL.