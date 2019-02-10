Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ANDERSON, Iva Elaine passed on January 27, 2019, at the age of 71, after a long battle with M.S. Iva is an inspiration to many because of the positive spirit she maintained while facing many health challenges. Iva was a native Tucsonan and lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She attended Catalina High School and the UofA where she studied Home Economics and met the love of her life and husband, Danny Anderson. Iva was a cherished mother, grandmother and friend. She devoted her life to her family and especially enjoyed cooking, sewing, music and the theatre. Iva was able to bring a smile to everyone with her sense of humor. She will also be remembered for the many thousands of cheerful cards she sent throughout the years. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Danny" Anderson and son, William "Bill" Anderson. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Anderson; son, Daniel Anderson (Sheree); daughter, Elizabeth Glyn-Anderson (Joshua) and her grandchildren, Ammon, Leland, Sarah and Sawyer. A Funeral Service will be at the LDS Chapel, 939 W. Chapala Dr., Tucson, AZ. Saturday, February 16, 2019. Visitation is at 9:00 a.m., with the Funeral Service thereafter at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Binghampton Cemetery in Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

