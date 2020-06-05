WHITE, Ivadell Yvonne83, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at Assisted Living, Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her four sons, Zant, Avery, Randy and Jack; 14 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons, a brother, Phillip and a sister, Cynthia. Ivadell enjoyed dancing to the music of Wild Bill. When he played anytime and anywhere she was dancing. She gained the name "Troublemaker" the minuteshe got to her place of living. It stuck with her the rest of her life. Ivy enjoyed her life, yoga, tai chi, swimming at LA Fitness, Wii bowling, bingo and dancing. She will be deeply missed and will always be in our hearts. Arrangements by MARANA MORTUARY.