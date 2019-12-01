SAUBER, Ivan C.
59, our beloved son, father, brother, uncle and grandfather passed away November 9, 2019 while deer hunting in Patagonia. An avid outdoorsman, God granted him a final wish that when he passed, he would be hunting or fishing. Our Lord blessed Ivan with a beautiful daughter, Megan and grandson, Carter, both the shining stars of his life. Ivan is survived by his mother, Betty; siblings, Debbie, Cheryl, Herb, Brenda and Scott along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert and sister, Bonnie. Ivan was medically retired from General Electric and overcame many hurdles in life but was unable to beat a terminal respiratory disease. He spent his last several years focused on family, faith, and abilities rather than his physical limits and lived every day to its fullest. Ivan unselfishly donated his body to science in the hope of finding a cure for Alpha One. He will be forever missed and loved. Services will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at l0:00 a.m. at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 3201 E. Presidio Rd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2019