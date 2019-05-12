Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Jack F. Boire

Jack F. Boire Obituary
BOIRE, Jack F.

96, of Tucson, AZ, went to be with the Lord May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Beatrice G. Boire. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Paula Boire, Susan Pearcy (Bedford): three grandchildren, Emily (Dave), Kate (Simon) and Travis; six great-grandchildren, his brother-in-law, Robert Goodwin and nieces and nephews. Services: 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019
