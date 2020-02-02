SUGAJSKI, Jack Gerald Peter
May 9, 1937 - January 27, 2020
Jack was born in Detroit, Michigan May 9, 1937 and passed away peacefully in Tucson on January 27, 2020. Jack moved to Tucson at the age of ten, he attendanted Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. Shortly, thereafter he went on to the United States Marine corps where he became a Corporal. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Irene Sugajski. Jack was a Cigar Enthusiast, he also absolutely LOVED going to the dog track and "Playing the dogs". He had great love for fish and maintained a few gorgeous fish tanks. Everybody knew Jack had a very distinct funny personality, Jack was not like "other kids". He was loved by many and will never be forgotten. Visitation will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary. Funeral Mass will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 2, 2020